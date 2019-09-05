PM Modi visits India Business Pavilion at 5th EEF in Vladivostok

Vladivostok [Russia], Sep 5 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid a visit to the India Business Pavilion on the sidelines of the 5th Eastern Economic Forum being held in Russia's Far Eastern city.

The pavilion, called the 'India Lounge', would serve as a platform to attract investment opportunities in Russia's Far East to the growing economy of India, and promote Indian investments in the region.

Before the departure of the Prime Minister to Vladivostok, the Russian Embassy in New Delhi had shared in a tweet stating that the pavilion is located in front of Building B at Far Eastern Federal University.

Modi also inaugurated the Indo-Russian Innovation Bridge on the occasion.

The Prime Minister is attending the Eastern Economic Forum as a Chief Guest that further focuses on the importance India attaches to the Russian Far East, an area with which India has had few links in the past. (ANI)