PM Modi's message at G7 summit: Address Ukraine conflict through dialogue, peace

Schloss Elmau [Germany], July 2 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a clear message for the world's richest nations comprising G7 to address the Ukraine conflict in a peaceful manner through dialogue and peace and pitched India as a solution provider for the global food, health and energy crisis.

While he met global leaders in what was a display of excellent chemistry he shares with the G7 nations, PM Modi's meetings with leaders of Argentina, South Africa and Indonesia in particular was an attempt to strengthen South-South Cooperation amid the geo-political tensions.

PM Modi's two-day visits to Europe in quick succession had an underlying message that a multipolar order is in the making.

PM Modi has just wrapped up his two-nation tour on June 28, after an extremely successful visit to Germany as well as the United Arab Emirates.

It was an action-packed schedule in Germany where the Prime Minister attended the largest community programme post-COVID-19 pandemic.

He met several world leaders including US president Joe Biden, France's Emmanuel Macron, Canada's Justin Trudeau, among others. He also had long meetings with President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa, Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz, and President of Indonesia Joko Widodo.

"PM @narendramodi and President @jokowi had a productive meeting. Their talks will add strength to the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and Indonesia. Both leaders also discussed ways to boost connectivity and business linkages," PMO had tweeted.

He also met the President of the European Union Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

After the G7 summit Modi had tweeted that he had a "productive visit" to the European nation.



"I thank the people of Germany, @Bundeskanzler Scholz and the German Government for their hospitality during the entire visit. I am confident India-Germany friendship will scale newer heights in the times to come," he had tweeted.

"Leaving Germany after a productive visit in which I attended the @G7 Summit, interacted with several world leaders and participated in a memorable community programme in Munich. We were able to discuss many issues aimed at furthering global well-being and prosperity," PM Modi said further.

PM Modi, who arrived in Germany, had addressed a gathering of thousands of people from the Indian diaspora at an event in Munich.

In his address, PM Modi underscored the country's achievements in a short span of time and said India is impatient to fulfill its dreams.

"India is now ready, ready, impatient. India is impatient, for progress, for development. India is impatient for its dreams, for the fulfilment of its dreams," the Prime Minister said.

On his return from Germany, the Prime Minister made a brief stop at Abu Dhabi to pay respects to Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the passing away of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan last month.

In a special gesture, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan came to the airport here to receive Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

"I am touched by the special gesture of my brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, of coming to welcome me at Abu Dhabi airport. My gratitude to him," the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

