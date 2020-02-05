PoK activist exposes Pak orchestrates Kashmir Solidarity Day

Glasgow, [Scotland] Feb 5 (ANI): A political activist from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) has strongly condemned the Kashmir Solidarity Day, which is to observed in PoK on February 5 at the behest of Pakistan.

Amjad Ayub Mirza said, "Celebration of Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5 is a fraud. It is not related to any event in Kashmir, which makes it a day to be observed. Jamaat-e-Islami and General Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq decided to observe this day with an aim to play politics over Kashmir. It was to encourage terrorism in Kashmir and garner local support".

Pakistan observes the day every year, which it says is to renew its pledge of continuing support to the Kashmiris fighting for their right to so-called self-determination. However, it ironically continues to occupy PoK and Gilgit Baltistan, the part of the princely state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Mirza said, "Today's reality is that in Pakistan occupied Kashmir; including Gilgit Baltistan, there are no good roads, no medical facilities, no medical and engineering universities. There is no railway and no airport. In Skardu and Gilgit, there are airports, but with poor infrastructure. In PoK, there is no airport. While in Jammu and Kashmir there are 10 airports, railway infrastructure and motorways are there. It has seen rapid development".

He praised New Delhi for revoking Article 370 and Article 35 (A) from Jammu and Kashmir. He said that Gilgit Baltistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir should be part of India for its peace and prosperity.

Mirza said, "Gilgit Baltistan should be attached with Ladakh. PoK, including Poonch and Mirpur, should be attached with Jammu. It will help to strengthen people to people contacts. Secondly, the people from PoK, who are migrated as labourers in foreign countries, will be economically stable in their own land".

He added, "I wish to invite you to help us becoming part of India. We should be part of India, which is a growing economy and the world's largest democracy. We will not only be able to have opportunities for jobs and development, but our region will also get benefitted".

"We are not Pakistanis. We are residents of Jammu and Kashmir. It is our right to decide whether we wish to go with India or Pakistan. How can we go with a country like Pakistan, which is responsible for our destruction?" asked Mirza. (ANI)

