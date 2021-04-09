PoK leaders condole demise of Srinagar-based Kashmir University's professor Riyaz Punjabi

Zurich [Switzerland], April 9 (ANI): Exiled political leaders from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) have condoled the demise of Prof Riyaz Punjabi, former Vice-Chancellor of Srinagar-based Kashmir University.

Prof Riyaz died after a brief illness at his Delhi residence on Thursday (April 08). Born in Srinagar, Punjabi was conferred with the Padma Shri in 2011.

In a joint statement Sardar Shaukat Ali Kashmiri, exiled chairman of United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP), party's central Leaders Dr Shabir Chaudhry, Jamil Maqsood, Sardar Nasir Aziz Khan, Sardar Amjad Yousaf, Sajid Hussain, Usman Kiyani, Asif Abbas, Mohammed Zia Mustafa, Sikander Abbas, Sardar Tariq and others said that we are deeply saddened and shocked to hear about the sad demise of Professor Riyaz Punjabi.



"Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family. We had the opportunity to interact and jointly participated in several seminars and conferences during Human Rights Councils Sessions at United Nations Geneva", the joint statement read.

PoK_leaders_in_Geneva.jpg" alt="" class="img-responsive">

UKPNP leaders said that we will surely miss the presence of a truly knowledgeable, intelligent, lovable, and kind person. "His wonderful and gentle soul will forever remain in our hearts", it said.

An avid writer, Punjabi's work touched the areas of peace studies, human rights, composite culture, inter-religious conflicts and the rise of fundamentalism in South Asia and Sufism. (ANI)

