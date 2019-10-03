Poland issues commemorative stamp on Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary

Warsaw [Poland], Oct 3 (ANI): Poland on Thursday issued a commemorative stamp to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

"Polish Post (Poczta Polska) issued a Commemorative Stamp on the 150th Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi which was released on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti," the Indian Embassy in Poland tweeted.

The landmark event has also been commemorated by countries like France, Uzbekistan and Turkey in a similar way. (ANI)

