Poland President Andrzej Duda tests positive for COVID-19

Warsaw [Poland], October 24 (ANI): Polish President Andrzej Duda tested positive for the coronavirus, presidential spokesman Blazej Spychalski wrote on Twitter on Saturday, reported TASS.

"Yesterday, President Andrzej Duda was tested for the presence of coronavirus. The result was positive. The President is feeling well. We are in constant contact with the relevant medical services," he wrote.



According to TASS, the Polish authorities had introduced a pandemic regime in mid-March, which is still continuing in the country.

In connection with the recent increase in morbidity, on October 10, a widespread mask regime was restored in the country, along with restrictions in the work of establishments, in holding mass events, and family holidays.

According to the latest data by Johns Hopkins University, Poland has reported a total of 2,41,946 COVID-19 cases and 4,351 deaths. (ANI)

