Poland reports first case of coronavirus

Warsaw [Poland], Mar 4 (ANI): The Polish Health Ministry on Wednesday reported the first case of the novel coronavirus in the country, involving a person who had returned from Germany.

The patient has been quarantined at a hospital in the Polish city of Zielona Gora and is in stable condition, Health Minister Lukasz Szumowski said in a press conference.

Several European countries have reported cases of coronavirus through the past few weeks. Italy has reported the most confirmed cases of COVID-19 outside of Asia.

First originating in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December, last year, coronavirus has spread to several countries across the world, including India. (ANI)

