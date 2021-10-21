Poland's Ambassador holds talks with Delhi CM, discusses solid waste management, tourism

New Delhi [India], October 21 (ANI): Poland's Ambassador to India, Adam Burakowski on Thursday met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at Delhi Secretariat and held a discussion on collaboration on solid waste management and tourism.

''We will be very happy to get Poland's expertise in solid waste management in Delhi. We are very pleased with the offer we have received from Poland in this matter. The Urban Development Minister of Delhi Government is looking into the issue," the Chief Minister said.

Kejriwal stated that the Delhi Government has already started working on solid waste management in Delhi, but will be happy to take its efforts to a higher level with the cooperation of Poland.

"In view of this, further discussions will be held with stakeholders. We hope that we will be able to clean the solid waste generated in Delhi within the next three to four years and will be able to make Yamuna River pollution-free.''

The Delhi CM further added that experts from Poland can share their experiences in this regard with the Minister of Urban Development. "As far as tourism, art and culture are concerned, all this work is being done under the supervision of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia."

During this meeting, the Ambassador of Poland Prof. Adam Burakowski praised the developmental work done by the Delhi Govt in different areas, particularly of Chandani chowk.

He said, ''Poland can help strengthen the solid waste management system in Delhi. Earlier, solid waste used to be a challenge in Poland too, but we worked efficiently towards solid waste management. Today we have beaches on the banks of the river and cleanliness is everywhere in the country. We would be happy to share our solutions to help Delhi in solid waste management.'' (ANI)