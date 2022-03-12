Poland's Warsaw, Krakow can no longer accept refugees from Ukraine

Kyiv [Ukraine], March 12 (ANI): Ukraine's border guard service has said that Poland's Warsaw and Krakow can no longer accept refugees from Ukraine.

Since Russia's military operation began in Ukraine, thousands and thousands of people of Ukraine are fleeing to different countries. Most of the border-sharing countries have warmly accepted refugees from Ukraine.

Over the course of two weeks, about 100,000 Ukrainians have arrived in Krakow, and 200,000 in Warsaw. But now, both of the cities are not able to accept refugees.

Even, in Romania, a total of 343,515 Ukrainian citizens have entered the country, of which 258,844 have since proceeded onward to other countries, while over 84,000 Ukrainians are currently staying in Romania, American Broadcaster CNN citing Romania official reported on Thursday [local time].

Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine on February 24. (ANI)