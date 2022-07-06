Police fire warning shots at farmers' protest

The Hague [Netherlands], July 6 (ANI/Xinhua): Dutch police fired warning shots at a farmers' protest near Heerenveen in the northern province of Friesland on Tuesday evening.

According to a police report on Wednesday, the incident happened during a so-called "threatening" situation when farmers began to drive tractors toward officers on a highway near Heerenveen at around 11 pm local time (GMT 2100).

Three suspects were arrested, and no one was injured. The gunfire hit one tractor while another drove away, only to be stopped shortly afterwards.



The National Criminal Investigation Department will investigate whether the police had the right to shoot.

Member of Parliament Caroline van der Plas of the farmers' party BoerBurgerBeweging asked for a debate with Prime Minister Mark Rutte regarding the protests, which have been held for several weeks.

On June 10, Minister for Nature and Nitrogen Policy Christianne van der Wal announced the government's plans for nitrogen reduction. One of the consequences was that farmers might have to close their businesses, relocate or make concrete plans to sustain their operations.

Farmers have since held several protests, blocked roads and visited the minister's house.

Last Monday, protesting farmers blocked several supermarket distribution centers across the country, leading to a lack of products in grocery stores. (ANI/Xinhua)

