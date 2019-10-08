Representative image
Police found materials with IS propaganda at Paris knife attacker's house

ANI | Updated: Oct 08, 2019 04:20 IST

Paris [France], Oct 08 (Sputnik/ANI): French investigators have found a flash drive carrying materials with Islamic State terror group propaganda during checks at a house of the man who stabbed four colleagues to death at the Paris police headquarters earlier in October, media reported on Monday.
According to media reports, Michael Harpon, 45, converted to Islam some time ago and showed signs of radicalization, including an endorsement of a 2015 terrorist attack on Charlie Hebdo journalists, but was never formally reported.
On Thursday, Harpon attacked his colleagues at the prefecture of the police in the centre of the French capital.
The flash drive contained numerous video clips with IS propaganda along with addresses and personal data of Harpon's colleagues, Le Parisien newspaper reported.
The probe into the murders that shocked France had been taken over by anti-terrorist prosecutors after it was revealed that Harpon, an IT expert, had shown signs of radicalization. (Sputnik/ANI)

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 04:47 IST

Truck collides with multiple cars in German city Limburg, 17 injured

Frankfurt [Germany], Oct 8 (Xinhua/ANI): A truck crashed into several vehicles in the German city of Limburg on Monday evening, leaving 17 people injured, according to local authority and media.

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 03:57 IST

US has not seen any sign of airstrike in Syria: Official

Washington [US], Oct 08 (ANI): A senior United States official on Monday said that Washington has not seen any sign of airstrike in Syria by Turkey, reported Sputnik.

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 02:39 IST

Nepal: Former Parliament Speaker arrested in rape case

Kathmandu [Nepal], Oct 08 (ANI): Nepal Police have arrested former Speaker of Nepal's Parliament Krishna Bahadur Mahara in connection with a rape case.

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 01:56 IST

Turkey launches airstrike on SDF base in Syria's Hasakah Province

Ankara [Turkey], Oct 08 (ANI): Turkey on Monday launched an airstrike on a military base of Arab-Kurdish units of Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) destroying two bridges in Syria's Hasakah Province, Sputnik reported.

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 01:52 IST

Everyone excited about Rafale aircraft coming to India: Rajnath

Paris (France), Oct 08 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said everybody is "excited" about tomorrow's event where the Rafale aircraft will be officially inducted into the Indian Air Force.

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 01:05 IST

Pak rejects Rajnath Singh's remarks regarding FATF blacklisting

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 08 (ANI): Pakistan on Monday rejected Defence Minister Rajnath Singh remarks that Financial Action Task Force or FATF can blacklist the Islamic nation anytime for the country's involvement in terror financing.

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 00:56 IST

UN calls for maximum restraint in Northern Syria

New York [US], Oct 08 (Sputnik/ANI): UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday urged all parties in Syria to demonstrate maximum restraint amid Turkey's preparations to start a military operation in the north of the country.

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 23:15 IST

US House Democrats subpoenaed Pentagon, White House budget...

Washington DC [USA], Oct 7 (ANI): The Democratic chairmen of the House Intelligence Committee on Monday subpoenaed the Pentagon and the White House budget office as part of their impeachment inquiry into US President Donald Trump's interactions with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky.

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 22:46 IST

Trump threatens to obliterate Turkey's economy if it does...

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 7 (ANI): United States President Donald Trump on Monday threatened to "totally destroy and obliterate" Turkey's economy if the country does anything he considers "off-limits" during their planned operation in Syria.

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 21:58 IST

Pradhan meets Mongolia's Heavy Industry Minister Nandinjargal Ganbold

Ulaanbaatar (Mongolia), Oct 7 (ANI): Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday met Mongolia's Minister of Mining and Heavy Industry Nandinjargal Ganbold upon his arrival here.

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 21:15 IST

India, Mexico agree to work together on multilateral issues of...

New Delhi [India], Oct 7 (ANI): India and Mexico on Monday agreed to work closely together on the multilateral issues of mutual interest and underscored the need to hold regular dialogue to enhance cooperation in the fields of agriculture, science and technology, energy, tourism, and culture.

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 20:24 IST

Hong Kong protests: Chinese military garrison unfurls warning...

Hong Kong, Oct 7 (ANI): In the first direct interaction between the People's Liberation Army (PLA) and pro-democracy demonstrators since the beginning of protests, the Chinese military garrison in Hong Kong on Sunday raised a yellow flag, warning protesters they could be prosecuted if they approach

