Police officer sacked for touching colleague's genitals

England [United Kingdom], June 20 (ANI): A Police officer from the Wiltshire Police department has been immediately dismissed from all his duties for making fun of a colleague's 'penis size' and shouting 'it is small'.

Officer Adam Reeds, after a five-day trial, was sacked from the Wiltshire Police department without any notice for sexual misconduct with one of his new colleagues.

Reeds, in his trial, agreed that he deliberately unzipped the victim's trousers and put his hand inside, making contact with his penis and shouting 'it is small' and made fun of the new guy in front of other colleagues at the police station itself. He argued during the trial, that all that was a part of 'banter', which leads to his dismissal.

The incident happened in November 2021 at Devizes Police station, when the victim was just a new joiner at the police department and Reeds tried to bully him, later reported to the senior authority about the gross incident.

The court then immediately removed Reeds from all his duties, as this kind of inappropriate behaviour cannot be tolerated, and this judgement doesn't allow Reeds to serve for the Police department anywhere in the UK.

According to several media outlets, the deputy chief constable Paul Mills of Wiltshire Police, in a statement said, "The actions of former Police Constable Adam Reed were not only wholly inappropriate, but they also violated the dignity of his colleague and, would have caused him significant distress."

"His actions amounted to unwanted sexual conduct and the LQC's decision to dismiss Adam Reed from Wiltshire Police is completely endorsed by the Force," said Mills.

"He will now be placed on the national barred list which will ensure he is not able to work in policing in the future," he added.

The identity of the victim has not been disclosed. (ANI)