Police, Yellow Vest protesters clash after Bastille Day celebrations in Paris

Paris [France], July 15 (ANI): Right after the parade marking Bastille Day festivities was held, Yellow Vest protesters took to Champs Elysees in Paris on Sunday, setting fire to dustbins and removing barricades put in place for the military march.

The police had to resort to using tear gas to disperse the protesters, who have been regularly taking to the streets since mid-November last year.

The agitators also chanted "yellow vest movement" slogans, according to Sputnik.

Scores of people were injured due to the ensuing clashes between the demonstrators and law enforcement officials.

Three key members of the protests, including the movement's ideologist Eric Drouet, were arrested by the police during Sunday's agitations.

The protests initially started as a pushback against the French government's proposed hike in fuel prices. While the Emmanuel Macron-led government has since abandoned its plans to raise fuel prices, the protests continue against the policies followed by the authorities. (ANI)

