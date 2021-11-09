Polish Ministry says 12,000 troops, 4,000 border guards stationed at border with Belarus

Warsaw [Poland], November 9 (ANI/Sputnik): A total of 12,000 Polish servicemen, 4,000 border guards and 1,500 police officers, including 250 members of a counterterror unit, are currently stationed at the border with Belarus amid the migration crisis, Polish Deputy Minister of the Interior Maciej Wasik said on Tuesday.



