Political activists from PoK protest against Pakistani occupation

ANI | Updated: Jul 09, 2019 19:44 IST

Geneva [Switzerland], July 9 (ANI): Political activists from Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK), who are living in Europe and the United Kingdom have organised a protest against Pakistan's occupation and subjugation during the 41st session of United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva.
The protestors chanted anti-Pakistan slogans and sought freedom from the oppressive clutches of Pakistan.
From exploitation of resources to the rapidly expanding terror camps, the activists highlighted a large number of plights being endured by the people of PoK and Gilgit Baltistan in their daily lives.

Activists also underscored the poor state of the judiciary which has become highly biased in its judgment owing to a rise in the interference of security agencies in their affairs.
Shaukat Ali Kashmiri, Chairman of United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP) said, "We have carried out this demonstration to expose the wrongdoings and gross human rights violations of Pakistan. The voice of people of the region is being suppressed with brute high handedness. The collaboration of Pakistan and China is responsible for the sudden rise in the plights of people".
He added, "We have also demanded the dismantling of the terror infrastructure through this demonstration. We have demanded the release of the political prisoners and a free and fair of others. We also seek a sudden stop on intelligence agencies intervening in the judicial affairs".
It is an established fact that Pakistan breeds, supports and exports terror from its soil.
It has not only provided safe havens to terrorists on illegally occupied Kashmir but has used terror as an instrument of state policy to spread mayhem across its borders in India and Afghanistan.
Activists from different countries appealed to all to join their hands in fighting against the menace of terrorism, which is being exported all across the globe by Pakistan from illegally occupied regions of Kashmir.
Paul Brothwood, President of European Council on Democracy and Human Rights said, "The problem is that Pakistan is using it as a breeding ground for terrorists that they export worldwide. It's everybody's problem, it's the international community's problem. Why the people in Kashmir are being treated like this is appalling. It's an international disgrace".
Dr Shabit Choudhry, a writer and political activist from PoK said, "It is sad that extremism, hatred and xenophobia is on increase in our region, creating enormous problems for all communities living in South Asia".
He added, "Militancy, no matter where it takes place, results in human rights abuses. The Pakistani sponsored militancy also created enormous problems for the people, and resulted in death and destruction".
The United Kashmir People's National Party also organised a conference and highlighted Pakistani atrocities in Pakistan occupied Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.
They strongly opposed the construction of hydropower projects on Neelam and Jhelum river near Muzaffarabad city in PoK. The projects have severely affected the ecology in the region and the residents have been facing a severe water crisis.
The speakers also highlighted the growing issue of enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings of political activists in the region. Islamabad is using the draconian Anti-terrorism Act as an instrument to crush the voices of reason and dissent.
The activists have regularly been carrying out protests and demonstrations in a bid to gather attention from the international community.
However, they have received only little success as of now, as their plights and Pakistan's barbarity have just reached the debates and discussions and has not materialised into any concrete action. (ANI)

