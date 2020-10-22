Pope Francis declares support for civil union laws for same sex couples

Vatican City [Vatican], October 21 (ANI): Pope Francis declared support for civil unions for same-sex couples for the first time as pontiff during an interview for a documentary film, that premiered on Wednesday at the Rome Film festival.

The Pope made the historic remarks in the new documentary film 'Francesco', which was released in Rome on Wednesday, according to the Catholic News Agency, reported the CNN.



"Homosexual people have a right to be in a family. They're children of God and have a right to a family. Nobody should be thrown out or be made miserable over it," the Pope said in the film.

"What we have to create is a civil union law. That way they are legally covered," he said.

According to CNN, Francis has suggested in past interviews that he is not against civil unions, but this is the first time as Pope that he has directly come out in favour of them. (ANI)

