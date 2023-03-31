Pope Francis showing 'clear improvement', could leave hospital soon

Vatican City [Italy], March 31 (ANI): Pope Francis showed a "clear improvement" on Thursday after he was given intravenous antibiotics for a bronchitis infection, CNN reported. The pontiff could be released from the hospital in the next few days, according to the Vatican.

Pope Francis was admitted to Gemelli hospital in Rome on Wednesday after he complained of breathing problems. After the clinical check-up and tests, the doctors said that Pope Francis had bronchitis and were administering antibiotic therapy to treat him.

In a statement, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said, "Based on the predictable outcome, the Holy Father could be released in the next few days."

He further said that Pope Francis rested well during the night. According to Bruni, Pope Francis took a rest, prayed and did some work during the afternoon.

According to CNN, Matteo Bruni said, "His Holiness Pope Francis rested well during the night. The clinical picture is progressively improving and the planned treatments continue. This morning after breakfast, he read some newspapers and went back to work."

He further said, "Before lunch, he went to the little chapel of the private apartment, where he gathered in prayer and received the Eucharist."

Pope Francis took to his official Twitter handle to express gratitude for the prayer and messages he received.



He tweeted, "I am touched by the many messages received in these hours and I express my gratitude for the closeness and prayer."

After his weekly general audience in St Peter's Square on Wednesday, Pope Francis was taken to the hospital to undergo a number of tests. The Vatican in a statement said that the visit and tests were planned.

Shortly after, Matteo Bruni said that the pontiff's schedule for Thursday had been cleared "to make space for the continuation of tests should that be necessary," as per the news report.

Later, Matteo Bruni in a statement said, "In recent days Pope Francis complained of some respiratory difficulties and this afternoon he went to Policlinico A. Gemelli for some medical checks."

He further added, "The outcome of the same showed a respiratory infection (excluding Covid-19 infection) that will require a few days of appropriate hospital medical therapy. Pope Francis is touched by the many messages received and expresses his gratitude for the closeness and prayer."

Pope Francis, who as a young man suffered from severe pneumonia and had part of a lung removed has had a history of health issues, as per the CNN report. He was often seen using a walking stick and is sometimes using a wheelchair due to pain in his right knee.

In 2022, Pope Francis cancelled his trip to Congo and South Sudan after doctors said he might also have to cancel his later trip to Canada unless he agreed to have 20 more days of therapy and rest for his knee, as per the news report. He also suffers from diverticulitis, a common condition that can cause inflammation or infection of the colon. In 2021, he underwent surgery to remove a part of his colon. (ANI)

