Portugal celebrates 47th anniversary of Carnation Revolution

Lisbon [Portugal], April 26 (ANI/Xinhua): Thousands of people paraded on the Liberty Avenue in the center of Lisbon, the capital city of Portugal, to celebrate the 47th anniversary of the Carnation Revolution that overthrew the dictatorship and instituted democracy in the European country in 1974.

The traditional Liberty Parade was held under health security rules imposed by the Directorate-General of Health due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with the widespread use of masks and distance between the participating groups.

Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa said Sunday at the Assembly of the Republic that Portugal needs to learn "lessons from history without fear" to "combat personal or social intolerance today."



"There will always be one Portugal that we love and are proud of. Long live the April 25, long live Portugal," said the president.

Prime Minister Antonio Costa celebrated the event by inaugurating the country's largest health center in Sintra municipality in the Lisbon Metropolitan region.

"It was April 25 that allowed us to have the National Health Service public, universal, free and accessible to everyone, regardless of where they live or whatever their economic situation is," said Costa. (ANI/Xinhua)

