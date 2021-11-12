President Museveni praised Indian community in Uganda for their significant contributions: MoS Muraleedharan

New Delhi [India], November 12 (ANI): Union Minister of State for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan has met President of Uganda Yoweri K Museveni and said that the Ugandan President praised the Indian community in the country for their significant contributions.



"Delighted to have called-on Hon'ble President of Uganda @KagutaMuseveni. Conveyed greetings of PM Shri @narendramodi ji. The President praised Indian community in Uganda for their significant contributions," Muraleedharan tweeted.

The Union Minister also informed that he had a fruitful and engaging discussion with his Ugandan counterpart Okello Oryem. He also met Minister of States Finance Henry Musaafi and agreed to work together in diversified areas and take the relationship further ahead between the two nations.

"Had fruitful & engaging discussion with H.E.Henry Okello Oryem, MoS Foreign Affairs of Uganda. Glad MoS Finance H.E.Henry Musaafi also joined. Reviewed entire gamut of bilateral relationship. Agreed to work together in diversified areas & take the relationship further ahead," Muraleedharan said in a tweet. (ANI)

