Prince Philip sends special message for UK health workers as COVID-19 cases cross 121,000

London [UK], April 20 (ANI): Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, on Monday sent out a special message for those working across the UK in the fight against COVID-19.

In a statement, the 98-year-old royal said, "As we approach World Immunisation Week, I wanted to recognise the vital and urgent work being done by so many to tackle the pandemic, by those in the medical and scientific professions, at universities and research institutions, all united in working to protect us from COVID-19."

"On behalf of those of us who remain safe and at home, I also wanted to thank all key workers who ensure the infrastructure of our life continues, the staff and volunteers working in food production and distribution, those keeping postal and delivery services going, and those ensuring the rubbish continues to be collected," he was quoted by CNN as saying.

The Queen and Prince Philip are currently in residence at Windsor Castle.

On Monday, the UK reported 449 new deaths in its hospitals taking the death toll to 16,509. The country has reported 121,174 confirmed cases so far. (ANI)

