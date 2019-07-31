Princess Haya Bint al-Hussein (File photo)
Princess Haya Bint al-Hussein (File photo)

Princess Haya, wife of Dubai ruler, seeks marriage protection order in British court

ANI | Updated: Jul 31, 2019 17:53 IST

London [UK], July 31 (ANI): Princess Haya Bint al-Hussein, the estranged wife of Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed Al Maktoum, has asked for a forced marriage protection order in a British court.
Princess Haya, 45, appeared in a central London court for the first day of her high-profile legal battle with the Dubai ruler on Tuesday, CNN has reported.
In addition to the forced marriage protection order, the princess has also reportedly asked for the wardship of the couple's two children and a non-molestation order for herself.
However, the details of the protection order sought by Princess Haya are not known.
A forced marriage protection order can be made under English law to protect a person from being forced into a marriage or help someone already in forced marriage, for example by preventing the person from being taken abroad.
Sheikh Mohammed, who has asked for his children to return to Dubai where he lives, was not present in the court.
The Sheikh and the princess issued a statement earlier this month confirming they were parties at the hearing at the Family Division of the High Court.
"These proceedings are concerned with the welfare of the two children of their marriage and do not concern divorce or finances," the statement read.
She is the third female family member of Sheikh Mohammed's court to leave the UAE after two of his daughters -- from another marriage -- previously attempted to flee.
Since then, reports have been floating in the British media that the princess has been living with her kids Sheikh Zayed and Sheikha Al Jalila, in a mansion near Kensington Palace worth about USD 107 million.
Princess Haya, the daughter of the late King Hussein of Jordan and the half-sister of the King of Jordan, is a well-known international figure. She is a close of the heir to the British throne, Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 18:18 IST

S Korean, US defence officials to meet in Seoul on Aug 9

Seoul [South Korea], July 31 (Sputnik/ANI): The South Korean Defence Ministry on Wednesday said that its Defence Minister, Jeong Kyeong-doo, is slated to hold a meeting with the new US Defense Secretary, Mark Esper, on August 9.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 18:17 IST

Russia launches cargo spacecraft to ISS

Moscow [Russia], July 31 (Sputnik/ANI): Russia on Wednesday launched the Progress MS-12 cargo spacecraft to the International Space Station (ISS) from the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 17:03 IST

Trump says homicide is 'worse' in Baltimore than Honduras

Washington D.C. [USA], July 31 (ANI): President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) again attacked the city of Baltimore, suggesting that violent crime there is worse than in Honduras, a Central American country known for a high level of homicide violence.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 14:17 IST

Afghanistan: 34 killed, 17 injured in blast on highway

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 31 (ANI): At least 34 people, including women and children, were killed and 17 others were injured in a bomb blast on Herat-Kandahar Highway in northwestern Afghanistan on Wednesday, authorities said.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 13:59 IST

Scorching heat kills 11 in Japan

Tokyo [Japan], July 31 (ANI): High temperature in Japan that rose sharply following the end of the rainy season across most areas in the country last week has killed at least 11 people, authorities said.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 12:46 IST

Maryam Nawaz to appear before NAB today in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 31 (ANI): Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of jailed former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif, is scheduled to appear before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in Lahore today in connection with the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 11:54 IST

Hong Kong: 6 injured after fireworks let off at crowd

Hong Kong, July 31 (ANI): At least six protesters suffered injuries in the early hours of Wednesday when fireworks were let off from a vehicle directed at the crowd who had gathered outside a police station here to protest against the rioting charges on their fellow demonstrators.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 10:47 IST

Nepal: Explosion in ward office, 2 vehicles come under attack

Nuwakot [Nepal], July 31 (ANI): A bomb exploded in a ward office in Nuwakot district on Wednesday, officials said.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 10:00 IST

Afghanistan: 34 killed in highway blast

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 31 (ANI): At least 34 people were killed in a bomb blast on Herat-Kandahar Highway on Wednesday morning, officials said.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 09:47 IST

Over 50,000 covered under MEA's pre-departure orientation programme

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): Over 50,000 people have been covered under the voluntary Pre-Departure Orientation Training (PDOT) programme for Indians migrating abroad for employment which was started by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in January last year.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 08:48 IST

Aware of reports of N Korea's missile launch: US

Washington DC [USA], July 31 (ANI): The United States is "aware" of reports of the latest missile launch by North Korea and will continue to monitor the situation.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 07:20 IST

Rohingya Crisis: Japan offers to play mediator between...

Dhaka [Bangladesh], July 31 (ANI): Japan on Tuesday offered to play a role of mediator between Bangladesh and Myanmar to ensure peaceful and smooth repatriation of Rohingya people to their place of origin in the Rakhine State.

Read More
iocl