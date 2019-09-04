Damages caused to the building of Indian High Commission in London during protests on Tuesday (Picture Credits: India in London/ Twitter)  
Protest at Indian High Commission in London over Kashmir turns violent

ANI | Updated: Sep 04, 2019 09:02 IST

London [UK], Sep 4 (ANI): The Indian High Commission in London was gripped with fresh protests on Tuesday (local time) over the issue of Jammu and Kashmir that turned out to be violent after damages were caused to the building premises.
"Another violent protest outside the Indian High Commission in London today, 3 September 2019. Damage caused to the premises," the Indian Mission in London tweeted.
Tuesday's incident marked the second time after India raised concerns over protests outside the Indian High Commission on August 15.
Responding to the tweet by India in the UK, London Mayor Sadiq Khan condemned the violent protests, saying it was "unacceptable". Khan said, "I utterly condemn this unacceptable behaviour and have raised this incident with @metpoliceuk to take action."
The Independence Day celebrations by the Indian diaspora in London were disrupted by Pakistan-backed protestors and anti-Khalistani elements, who pelted stones and eggs on embassy building and Indians gathered outside.
Meanwhile, London police also arrested four people in connection with the incident. A foot long dagger was confiscated from one of the protesters, the police said.
The protests were organised against the Indian government's move to revoke Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 09:14 IST

Rajnath heads to South Korea for strengthening defence and security ties

Seoul [South Korea], Sep 4 (ANI): After completing his bilateral engagements in Japan, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday, headed to Seoul, on the second leg of his five-day visit to the East Asian countries, with an aim to intensify defence and security ties with India.

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 08:05 IST

Japan visit remarkable and successful in many ways: Rajnath Singh

Tokyo [Japan], Sept 4 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said that his two-day visit to Japan has been "remarkable and successful in many ways."

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 07:30 IST

PM Modi bats for India-Russia collaboration to produce low cost...

New Delhi [India], Sep 4 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that India and Russia need to take advantage of the low production cost in his country to produce military equipment under joint venture framework at cheaper rates for the third-world nations.

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 07:28 IST

Won't let external forces interfere in Hong Kong affairs, says...

New Delhi [India], Sep 4 (ANI): Calling the issue Beijing's internal matter, new Chinese Ambassador to India, Sun Weidong, on Tuesday said that his country would not let any external forces to interfere in the Hong Kong affairs.

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 06:46 IST

PM Modi welcomed by Indian diaspora in Russia

Vladivostok [Russia], Sep 4 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi was welcomed by the Indian diaspora at Russia's Far Eastern Federal University (FEFU) in Vladivostok on Wednesday.

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 04:58 IST

PM Modi arrives in Russia on three-day visit

Vladivostok [Russia], Sep 4 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Russia's Far-Eastern city of Vladivostok on Wednesday to participate in the 20th India-Russia annual summit and the fifth meeting of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 04:08 IST

Pak allows trade of life-saving drugs with India

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sep 4 (ANI): Pakistan on Tuesday lifted the ban on the import of life-saving drugs from India following an acute shortage of essential medicines in the country, including those used in the treatment of cancer and heart diseases.

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 03:15 IST

Boris Johnson suffers defeat in parliament; rebels vote to seize...

London [UK], Sep 4 (ANI): In a major defeat for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, lawmakers on Tuesday voted in favour of seizing control of parliamentary business tomorrow in a bid to pass a bill that could block a no-deal Brexit.

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 02:53 IST

Saudi Foreign Minister to visit Pakistan today

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sep 4 (ANI): Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir will arrive in Pakistan on Wednesday to discuss regional developments with top Pakistani leadership, amid the ongoing tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad over the Kashmir issue.

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 00:56 IST

Resolve disputes with India through talks: Bangladesh FM tells Qureshi

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sep 4 (ANI): India and Pakistan should resolve their disputes on Kashmir through "dialogue and discussion", Bangladeshi Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said on Tuesday during a telephonic conversation with Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 23:46 IST

Decision to revoke Article 370 is its internal matter, says...

Washington [US], Sept 03 (ANI): Harsh V Shringla, the Indian Ambassador to the United States on Wednesday reiterated that the decision of abrogating Article 370 is an internal matter of India.

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 23:11 IST

India hands over list of proposals on Kartarpur corridor to Pakistan

New Delhi [India], Sept 3 (ANI): India has given a list of proposals to Pakistan with regard to Kartarpur corridor project ahead of the third round of high-level talks between the two countries on Wednesday.

