Protest outside Chinese embassy in London on Urumqi massacre's 12th anniversary

London [UK], July 7 (ANI): Members of the Uyghurs and the Tibetan communities protested outside the Chinese embassy in London to commemorate the 12th anniversary of the Urumqi massacre.

On July 5, 2009, violent riots broke out in Urumqi, the capital city of Xinjiang. The Chinese government launched a crackdown against Uyghurs protesting against the killing of two Uyghurs. Thousands of protestors were killed, disappeared or injured.

According to officials, a total of 197 people died, with 1,721 suffered injuries in the riot.

Uyghur-run mosques were temporarily closed. By November 2009, over 400 individuals faced criminal charges for their actions during the riots. Nine were executed in November 2009, and by February 2010, at least 26 had received death sentences.

Reports from non-governmental organisations based on interviews with eyewitnesses indicated that security forces deliberately used live ammunition during the protest.



To mark the 12th anniversary of the riots, protests were organised in several cities around the world.

In London, a peaceful protest was held outside the Chinese embassy. This annual anniversary, attended by about 50 people, coincided with the monthly protest organised by the Uyghur Solidarity UK.





Pro Uyghur organisation, World Uyghur Congress (WUC), is commemorating the "Urumchi Massacre."

Meanwhile, on Sunday, members of the Uyghur community held a protest march in Japan's Tokyo.

On July 4, a 15-day walking protest has been launched against China's massive human rights abuses of Uyghur Muslims by the East Turkistan Association of Canada. (ANI)

