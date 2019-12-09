Protest outside Nawaz Sharif's London residence

London [UK], Dec 09 (ANI): A group of people on Sunday held protests outside Avenfield flats where former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is currently staying.

The protestors held placards reading 'Nawaz-most corrupt man' and raised slogans against Sharif and his family. The demonstrators also chanted slogans in favour of Prime Minister Imran Khan's ruling party. Nawaz is present in the UK for medical treatment.

A few enraged protestors even tried to barge into the building by breaking the door. The police were called on the sight to disperse the protesters while a number of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supporters were taken into custody over their clashes.

According to The News International, a man named Tariq Mehmood had called for the protest. Mehmood claimed that he had the support of the PTI.

A spokesperson for Nawaz's party, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), said Mehmood has been reported to the police over the "violent threats he had made".

The spokesperson added that Mahmood had issued violent threats of entering the property by force, which is an offence, and the police had been informed. "We have also told the police that Tariq Mehmood has relations with an extremist group and he is known for issuing threats to community members."

However, PTI has denied Mehmood claims. The party's UK information secretary, Taqveem Ahsan Siddiqui, in a statement issued Sunday said: "The PTI has not called for any demonstration outside disqualified former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's residence". (ANI)

