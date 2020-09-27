Protesters, officers injured in London as police responds to mass anti-lockdown protest

London [UK], September 26 (ANI/Sputnik): The mass public demonstration on the landmark Trafalgar Square in central London against the recent tightening of the coronavirus-related restrictions in the United Kingdom has grown into clashes with police, the Metropolitan Police said on Saturday.

Thousands gathered on the Trafalgar Square since morning for a rally dubbed "We do not consent!" despite the police's earlier warning to respect the effective public assembly limits. Judging from the placards people brought, they are specifically dismayed by the 10 p.m. curfew for pubs and restaurants and the requirement to wear face masks in public.

"We want to be clear, this protest is no longer exempt from the regulations. Sadly, some officers have been injured while engaging with people," the police said in a press release.



Reports by the UK media cite at least three protesters injured by police officers and treated by medical teams. According to Sky News, as many as 15,000 people attended the demonstration.

Photo-footage from the scene shows a bulk-on-bulk confrontation between the protesters and police, with the officers using batons to hold the protesters back as they push forward. Pictures have captured several instances of protesters' bleeding.

Some part of the crowd on the Trafalgar Square then rallied westward to the Hyde Park, according to the police.

A similar demonstration took place on the Trafalgar Square last Saturday, resulting in violent clashes and 32 arrests. (ANI/Sputnik)

