PTM protests against enforced disappearance, arbitrary detentions of Pashtun leaders in Pak

Rennes [France], Aug 18 (ANI): Members of the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) here on Saturday organised a protest against the gross human rights violations, enforced disappearances, extra-judicial killings, torture, and arbitrary detentions of their leaders and workers living in Pakistan.

The protests were held on Saturday evening at the Place de la Republique square in Rennes city. Demonstrators condemned the atrocities carried out by the Pakistani Army in the country's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Speaking on the occasion, Fazal-ur Rehman Afridi, a Pashtun human rights activist and member of the PTM, questioned the imposition of curfew in North Waziristan district, and put light on the abduction, torture, and killing of innocent people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province by Pakistani forces.

Rehman said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been turned into a legal, constitutional and Information black hole, adding that the daily curfews have resulted in food and medicine shortages in Waziristan region owing to which people are suffering immensely. (ANI)

