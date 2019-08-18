Members of the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (France) organise protest at Rennes, France on Sunday.
Members of the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (France) organise protest at Rennes, France on Sunday.

PTM protests against enforced disappearance, arbitrary detentions of Pashtun leaders in Pak

ANI | Updated: Aug 18, 2019 20:20 IST

Rennes [France], Aug 18 (ANI): Members of the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) here on Saturday organised a protest against the gross human rights violations, enforced disappearances, extra-judicial killings, torture, and arbitrary detentions of their leaders and workers living in Pakistan.
The protests were held on Saturday evening at the Place de la Republique square in Rennes city. Demonstrators condemned the atrocities carried out by the Pakistani Army in the country's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
Speaking on the occasion, Fazal-ur Rehman Afridi, a Pashtun human rights activist and member of the PTM, questioned the imposition of curfew in North Waziristan district, and put light on the abduction, torture, and killing of innocent people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province by Pakistani forces.
Rehman said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been turned into a legal, constitutional and Information black hole, adding that the daily curfews have resulted in food and medicine shortages in Waziristan region owing to which people are suffering immensely. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 19:53 IST

Islamic State claims responsibility for Kabul wedding hall blast

Kabul [Afghanistan], Aug 18 (ANI): Ths Islamic State (IS) on Sunday claimed the responsibility for the suicide attack on a wedding here that claimed the lives of 63 people and injured more than 180 others.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 18:52 IST

Pakistan not in position to fight war against India: Ayesha Siddiqa

London [UK], Aug 18 (ANI): Pakistan and its Army are not in a position to fight a war against India on Kashmir as the country's slowing economy and rising inflation have left a disastrous effect on common man's life, Pakistani scholar, author and expert on military affairs Ayesha Siddiqa has said.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 18:12 IST

World must 'seriously consider' safety of India's nuclear...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 18 (ANI): The world must seriously consider the safety and security of India's nuclear arsenal in the control of Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 17:02 IST

Grateful to India for building ground station here, says Bhutan PM

Paro [Bhutan], Aug 18 (ANI): Bhutan would like to tap resources from India to develop its space technology, said the Bhutanese Prime Minister (Dr) Lotay Tshering here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 17:00 IST

Healthy people-to-people contact should be cornerstone of...

Paro [Bhutan], Aug 18 (ANI): Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering on Sunday said that the cornerstone of Indo-Bhutanese relationship should remain healthy people-to-people contact, as echoed in Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 16:35 IST

Imran Khan's tackling of terrorism may irk Pakistan Army

New Delhi [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Even as Pakistan continues to face massive international pressure over tackling terrorism, the country's Army continues to push infiltrators across the Line of Control (LoC) to carry out their nefarious activities in India. But with Prime Minister Imran Khan repeatedly

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 16:10 IST

Modi's visit successful, especially in terms of heart-to-heart...

Paro (Bhutan), Aug 18 (ANI): Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering on Sunday said that the two-day visit of his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi was a successful one in terms of strengthening "heart-to-heart" connection of the two countries. Terming it a "spiritual experience", Tshering added that loca

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 15:47 IST

Second blast rattles Afghanistan, 9 dead in Balkh

Kabul [Afghanistan], Aug 18 (ANI): A roadside explosion left nine civilians dead in Afghanistan's northern province of Balkh on Sunday, just hours after a deadly attack at a wedding hall in Kabul killed over 60 people.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 15:17 IST

Bhutan: People line the streets to bid adieu to PM Modi

Thimphu [Bhutan], Aug 18 (ANI): Hundreds of people, some holding flags, the others offerings like incense sticks and flowers, lined the streets to bid farewell to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he made his way to Paro from Thimphu after attending the lunch hosted by the Bhutanese King, Jigme Khesa

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 13:26 IST

PM Modi meets Oppn leader of Bhutan's National Assembly

Thimphu [Bhutan], Aug 18 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is on a two-day official visit to Bhutan, met Dr Pema Gyamtsho, Leader of the Opposition of Bhutan's National Assembly, on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 12:23 IST

Ghani condemns 'inhumane' Kabul wedding hall blast

Kabul [Afghanistan], Aug 18 (ANI): Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Sunday strongly condemned the barbaric suicide blast at a wedding hall in Kabul which claimed the lives of over 60 people and expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 11:13 IST

Historical, cultural traditions have created deep bonds between...

Thimphu [Bhutan], Aug 18 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday stressed that historical, cultural and spiritual traditions have created unique and deep bonds between India and Bhutan and said it is natural that the people of both countries experience great attachment to each other.

Read More
iocl