Public dealing at Consular Wing of Germany's Indian Embassy suspended amid COVID-19 surge

Berlin [Germany], November 25 (ANI): In the wake of rising COVID-19 cases and the imposition of COVID-19 related restrictions by the German government, public dealing by the Consular Wing of the Indian Embassy in Berlin has been suspended from Wednesday until further notice.



In a statement, the Embassy of India in Germany said: "In view of the surge in COVID-19 infections in Germany and the corona related restrictions announced by the German Government, public dealing by the Consular Wing of this Embassy will remain suspended with effect from Wednesday, November 25, 2020 until further notice."

The statement further mentioned that the Consular Wing of the Embassy will only deal with urgent or emergency cases till further notice due to COVID-19 related restrictions.

According to the latest update by Johns Hopkins University, Germany currently has a total of 968,824 COVID-19 cases, along with 14,866 deaths. (ANI)

