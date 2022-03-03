Putin discusses special military operation to 'protect' Donbas with Israeli PM

By Putin Speaks With Israeli Pm

Moscow [Russia], March 3 (ANI): Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday (local time) spoke to Prime Minister of Israel Naftali Bennett and discussed the special military operation to "protect" Donbas.

"Vladimir Putin discussed the special military operation to protect Donbas with Prime Minister of Israel Naftali Bennett," President of Russia tweeted.



Earlier, Putin said special military operations are being launched "to protect" the people in the Donbas region.

Putin also warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to "consequences".

Leaders from a number of countries including the UK, the US, Canada and the European Union have condemned Russia's military operations in the Donbas region.

Russian forces launched military operations in Ukraine on February 24, three days after Moscow recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities.

In response to Russia's actions, the US, Canada and European allies agreed to remove key Russian banks from the interbank messaging system, SWIFT which means Russian banks won't be able to communicate securely with banks beyond Russia's borders. (ANI)

