Putin greets BRICS and SCO countries' youth to Stavropol Spring festival

Moscow [Russia], Jun 5 (ANI): Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent greetings to participants, organisers and guests of the third BRICS and SCO Student Spring International Festival in Stavropol, which marks the beginning of Russia's presidency in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.

"Your major forum fully reflects the aspirations of young people from various countries to develop professional and personal contacts, and their readiness to work together in a businesslike manner," according to a statement released on the website of the Russian President.

"The festival programme features a whole range of substantial, interesting events that, I am sure, you will enjoy and that will be useful to you," the statement read.

The statement further noted that meetings with prominent politicians, public figures, journalists, as well as participation in educational and creative projects are some of the important components of the Spring festival.

But the most important thing is that the students, who participate in the events, get many wonderful opportunities to interact with their peers, who, in addition, belong to various nationalities, traditions and cultures.



"You will also be able to experience the genuine friendliness and hospitality of Stavropol Territory residents," the statement added.

"I am confident that your festival will contribute to the development of international people-to-people interaction, as well as to the strengthening of friendship and harmony between people. It will help further improve the constructive partnerships within BRICS and the SCO," it said. (ANI)

