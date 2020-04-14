Putin says Russia should take into account all COVID-19 scenarios for adequate response

Moscow [Russia], April 14 (ANI): Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday praised the country's efforts in controlling the spread of coronavirus while admitting that the cases are on the rise.

The President also added Kremlin is drafting short-term, medium-term, and long-term forecasts regarding pandemic, Sputnik reported.

"We must take into account all scenarios, even the most extreme and complex ones, in order to adequately and timely alter our strategy and tactics, especially when it comes to providing medical help to our citizens", Putin said.

There are 18, 000 COVID-19 cases in Russia and 148 persons have died.

Putin stressed the need for spreading the medical equipment and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) in different parts of the country based on needs.

Russian government has taken steps to overcome a shortage of PPEs. The Kremlin is also looking at tapping into the country's other resources such as the military, which is also helping other nations to fight the pandemic.

He said that the coming weeks will be crucial to determine the work done to contain the pandemic. (ANI)

