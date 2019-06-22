Russian President Vladimir Putin (file photo)
Russian President Vladimir Putin (file photo)

Putin temporarily prohibits Russian airlines from flying to Georgia

ANI | Updated: Jun 22, 2019 05:31 IST

Moscow [Russia], Jun 22 (ANI): Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday signed a decree which temporarily prohibits Russian airlines from flying to Georgia just a day after protests broke out against a Russian delegation outside the Georgian Parliament.
"From July 8, 2019, Russian airlines are temporarily prohibited from carrying out air transportation (including commercial flights) of citizens from the territory of the Russian Federation to the territory of Georgia," a statement issued by Kremlin said, according to TASS.
Tour operators and travel agents have also been asked to "refrain from selling a tourist product that includes transportation (including commercial one) of citizens" from Russia to Georgia.
Putin signed the document "in order to ensure the national security of the Russian Federation, to protect citizens of the Russian Federation from criminal and other unlawful actions and in accordance with federal law on Security dated December 28, 2010," as per the statement.
On Thursday, thousands of protesters gathered outside the Georgian Parliament to demonstrate against a Russian State Duma delegation's participation in the 26th session of the Inter-parliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy (IAO). Many tried to storm the building as well, leading to the police using tear gas, water cannon and rubber bullets to disperse the protesters.
IAO President and Russian State Duma member Sergey Gavrilov opened the session at the Georgian Parliament. The Opposition objected to the Russian lawmaker making his address while sitting in the parliament chairperson's chair and disrupted the session. They joined the protesters in demanding the resignations of Interior Minister Giorgi Gakharia and Parliament Chairperson Irakli Kobakhidze.
More than 300 protesters were detained by the police while 240 people were injured in the clashes as per official data. The Georgian Parliament Speaker Irakli Kobakhidze has decided to step down from his post in the wake of the protests.
The Russian President also instructed the government to take measures to repatriate Russian nationals temporarily staying in Georgia, according to TASS.
The Russian president's press secretary Dmitry Peskov said that the ban will stay in place until Georgia can guarantee the security of Russian nationals.
"The president will revise this decision only when the situation in Georgia is normalised and there is not the slightest threat to the security of our citizens," he said.
"The decision to suspend air service is explained by extremist anti-Russian threats in Georgia that might be directed against our tourists. We cannot stay indifferent when anything threatens the lives of our tourists," he added.
"The president has imposed the ban from July 8 because it is the final day of the bulk of organized tours in that country and all our citizens will be able to return home," Peskov stated, explaining the reason behind the chosen date. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 08:55 IST

Hong Kong: Protestors end 15-hour long siege of police...

Hong Kong, Jun 22 (ANI): Thousands of protestors here in the wee hours of Saturday morning ended their 15-hour siege of the city's police headquarters after putting up demonstrations demanding complete withdrawal of the controversial extradition bill and exoneration of demonstrators arrested during pr

Read More

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 07:30 IST

Trump nominates Esper as next Secretary of Defence

Washington [USA], Jun 22 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Friday nominated Mark Esper to be the next defence secretary after Patrick Shanahan abruptly withdrew from the confirmation process earlier this week.

Read More

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 06:57 IST

Trump, MBS discuss Iran, oil over phone

Washington [USA], Jun 22 (ANI): US President Donald Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) held discussions over Iran over the phone on Friday, according to the White House.

Read More

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 05:08 IST

US urges India against purchasing Russian S-400s

Washington [USA], Jun 22 (ANI): Ahead of Secretary of State Michael Pompeo's visit to India, the United States on Friday urged the country against buying Russian S-400 systems which may trigger CAATSA sanctions.

Read More

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 04:29 IST

US to evacuate Balad Air Base in Iraq over 'potential security threats'

Balad [Iraq], Jun 22 (ANI): The United States will be evacuating nearly 400 Lockheed Martin and Sallyport Global employees from the Balad Air Base here in a two-stage process due to "potential security threats."

Read More

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 03:46 IST

Stopped retaliatory attack on Iran 10 minutes before the strike: Trump

Washington [USA], Jun 22 (ANI): After Iran shot down a US military drone, US President Donald Trump claimed that he stopped retaliatory action by his forces against Iran just "10 minutes before the strike".

Read More

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 02:45 IST

Indian tourists racially abused on a train in Ireland

Dublin [Ireland], Jun 22 (ANI): An Indian family of three was subjected to racial abuse by a man on a train from Belfast to Dublin earlier this month.

Read More

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 01:47 IST

FATF tells Pak to curb terror financing by October or face consequences

Florida [USA], Jun 22 (ANI): The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) on Friday told Pakistan to "swiftly" complete its action plan to curb terror financing by October or face consequences.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 23:45 IST

US withdrawal of GSP will not significantly impact India: Goyal

New Delhi (India), June 21 (ANI): India on Friday reiterated that United States withdrawal of preferential trade treatment for India will not have a significant impact on India.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 23:28 IST

Pradhan has telephonic talk with Saudi Energy Minister,...

New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): India on Friday expressed its concern over rising crude oil prices amid US and Iran tensions.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 23:21 IST

NSG urges North Korea to abondon nuke weapons

Nur-Sultan [Kazakhstan], Jun 21 (ANI): Nuclear Supplier Group (NSG) on Friday urged North Korea to immediately abandon all nuclear weapons and existing nuclear programs in a "complete, verifiable and irreversible manner".

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 22:20 IST

Considering waiving off conditions that forbid India's deal with...

Nur-Sultan [Kazakhstan], June 21 (ANI): In what comes as a major relief to India, the Nuclear Supplier Group (NSG) on Friday said to be considering "all aspects" to waive off conditions that prohibit New Delhi from nuclear trade with its members States.

Read More
iocl