Putin to discuss military cooperation with Vietnamese President on Tuesday

Moscow [Russia], November 29 (ANI/Sputnik): Russian President Vladimir Putin will discuss military cooperation and economy with Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc in Moscow on Tuesday, the Kremlin press service said on Monday.



"On November 30, Moscow will host negotiations between Russian President Vladimir Putin and President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam Nguyen Xuan Phuc. It is planned to discuss topical issues of a comprehensive strategic partnership between Russia and Vietnam in various fields, including political dialogue, trade and economic, military-technical, scientific and technological cooperation and humanitarian contacts, as well as to exchange views on the regional agenda," Kremlin said in a statement. (ANI/Sputnik)

