Putin will surely send congratulatory message to new German chancellor Scholz: Kremlin

ANI | Updated: Dec 08, 2021 16:44 IST


Moscow [Russia], December 8 (ANI/Sputnik): Russian President Vladimir Putin will surely send a congratulatory message to newly-appointed German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier appointed Scholz from the Social Democratic party as the country's new chancellor.
"I am not sure about a telephone conversation but, surely, the president will send a congratulatory message," Peskov told reporters.
There have been no contacts with the new chancellor and his team yet, he added. (ANI/Sputnik)

