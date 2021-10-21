Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov

Putin's big press conference planned for December: Kremlin

ANI | Updated: Oct 21, 2021 11:46 IST


Moscow [Russia], October 21 (ANI/Sputnik): The big press conference of Russian President Vladimir Putin is planned for December, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Thursday.

"We are looking to December," Peskov said, when asked if the president will hold his traditional meeting with reporters in November or the following month.
This year, the press conference will not be combined with some other formats, as the president already held his Direct Line Q&A session in the summer, the Kremlin spokesman added. (ANI/Sputnik)

Loading...
iocl
iocl