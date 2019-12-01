Queen Elizabeth commends heroic bystanders who risked lives in stopping London Bridge attack

London [UK], Dec 1 (ANI): Queen Elizabeth II on Saturday commended the heroism of the bystanders who helped curtail a deadly terror attack which unfolded at the London Bridge earlier this week.

In a statement issued by Buckingham Palace, the Queen expressed her "enduring thanks to the police and emergency services, as well as the brave individuals who put their own lives at risk to selflessly help and protect others."

The intervention of several members of the public appears to have stopped the attack from being far worse as the attacker, identified as 28-year old Usman Khan, was seen running onto London Bridge with a large knife in his hands, the Washington Post points out in a report, citing witnesses.

Dramatic footage shared on social media shows three individuals pinning the attacker to the ground. Khan was shot dead by the police who reached the site of the incident soon after. (ANI)