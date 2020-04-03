Queen Elizabeth to address nation on April 5 over coronavirus pandemic

London [UK], April 3 (ANI): Britain's Queen Elizabeth will address the country on Sunday about the coronavirus pandemic, announced The Royal Family.

"On Sunday 5th April at 8 pm (BST). Her Majesty The Queen will address the UK and the Commonwealth in a televised broadcast. As well as on television and radio, The Queen's address will be shown on The @RoyalFamily's social media channels," tweeted The Royal Family.

According to CNN, the Royal Family, in a statement, said the address will be in relation to the coronavirus outbreak, which continues to rage in the UK.

"Her Majesty The Queen has recorded a special broadcast to the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth in relation to the Coronavirus outbreak. The televised address will be broadcast at 8 pm (3pET) on Sunday 5th April 2020. The address was recorded at Windsor Castle," the statement said.

The novel coronavirus has infected more than 1,030,000 people and killed more than 54,000 worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University. The novel coronavirus pandemic is now hitting the UK hard, with more than 34,000 recorded cases and the country's death toll rising to more than 2,900.

The US has reported more than 245,500 cases, with more than 6,000 deaths. (ANI)