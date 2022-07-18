RaHDIt hackers single out Russian citizens working with Ukrainian intelligence

Moscow [Russia], July 18 (ANI/Sputnik): The RaHDIt Russian hacker group has handed over information on Russian citizens who have been collaborating with Ukrainian military intelligence to competent authorities, a RaHDIt member told Sputnik on condition of anonymity.

Earlier this month, RaHDit hackers leaked information on thousands of officers of Ukraine's Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense (GUR, or HUR). The hackers said that the published data contains information about the relatives of the said officers and people living together with them, as well as individuals who have been receiving payments from GUR bank accounts.



"We handed over the identified contacts of our [Russian] citizens with employees from that list of Ukrainian military intelligence officers... The list is quite extensive," a RaHDIt member told Sputnik.

According to data leaked by RaHDIt, among Ukrainian GUR officers, there are drug addicts and former criminals convicted of robbery, illegal trafficking of weapons and drugs, infliction of grave bodily injuries, and rape. The disclosed spies include representatives of diplomatic missions in Russia, India, Austria, Vietnam, South Africa, Italy, Turkey and Iran. Data on military intelligence curators in Poland, Hungary, Bulgaria and Slovakia, as well as instructors in sabotage and representatives of special forces for conducting undercover and power intelligence, has also been leaked.

A source in one of the Russia special services has confirmed to Sputnik the authenticity of the data leaked by RaHDit hackers. The group said that it had handed over the data to law enforcement bodies. (ANI/Sputnik)

