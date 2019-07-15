Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal in London on Monday.
Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal in London on Monday.

Railway Ministry studying profiles of corrupt officials: Piyush Goyal

ANI | Updated: Jul 15, 2019 15:06 IST

London [UK], July 15 (ANI): Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal here on Monday said that his ministry is studying profiles of corrupt officials in a bid to send "right message" to the people.
"With the action being taken against some officers who have integrity issues, the right message is going to the people. Even in Railways, we are now studying profiles of many officers to see if some action can be initiated against them to send the right message," said Goyal.
Goyal, who is on a three-day visit to the UK to attend the India Day conclave, said that the government had taken steps to address the issue of transparency across all departments of the Railways. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 16:19 IST

PoK: 23 killed in flash flood in Neelum Valley

Neelum Valley [PoK], July 15 (ANI): At least 23 people were killed following a flash flood in Neelum Valley of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 15:44 IST

Indian-origin restaurant manager stranded in Dubai to head home finally

Dubai [UAE], July 15 (ANI): An Indian origin restaurant manager, who accidentally threw away cash worth Dh100,000 in trash four years ago, is finally returning home after paying off his debt.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 15:44 IST

Afghanistan: 2 children killed in bomb explosion

Balkh [Afghanistan], July 15 (ANI): At least two children died on Monday in an explosion in Chahar Block district in the Northern province of Balkh.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 14:51 IST

UAE offers visa fee exemptions to children under 18

Abu Dhabi [UAE], July 15 (ANI): The tourist visa fee waiver for children younger than 18 travelling to United Arab Emirates (UAE) came into effect for the first time this summer on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 13:16 IST

ICE officials imprison Irish man over illegal immigration charges

Washington D.C. [USA], July 15 : An Irishman was imprisoned in the United States last week after being arrested "without warning" by administration officials on charges of illegal immigration.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 11:40 IST

International Court slaps $5 bn penalty on Pak in Reko Diq case

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 15 (ANI): A World Bank arbitration court has imposed a penalty of over five billion dollars on Pakistan for unlawful denial of a mining lease to a company for the Reko Diq project in 2011.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 10:16 IST

Ebola case confirmed in Congolese city of Goma

Kinshasa [DR Congo], July 15 (ANI): A case of Ebola was confirmed in the eastern Congolese city of Goma, home to more than a million people.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 10:12 IST

China's GDP growth slips to 6.2 %, 3-decade low in Q2 amid trade...

Beijing [China], July 15 (ANI): China, the world's second-largest economy, on Monday said its economic growth fell to its slowest pace in nearly three decades in the second quarter amid a resurgence of trade tensions with the United States.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 09:17 IST

Gilgit-Baltistan in open letter says Pakistan only an 'assumed...

Gilgit-Baltistan, July 15 (ANI): Gilgit Baltistan in an open letter has stressed that the territory, which has been administered by Pakistan, is a "compelling part of the state of Jammu and Kashmir" and Pakistan's status is only that of an "assumed supervisor" that has no right to change its borders.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 09:14 IST

Flood toll mounts to 65 in Nepal

Kathmandu [Nepal], July 15 (ANI): The death toll in floods and landslides triggered by the incessant downpour in Nepal has mounted to 65, with 30 people still missing, police said on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 07:08 IST

Trump escalates 'racist' verbal spat with Democrats

Washington [USA], July 15 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Sunday ratcheted up his verbal spat with liberal Democratic Congresswomen and stated that the "many terrible things they say about the US must not be allowed to go unchallenged."

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 06:20 IST

European powers concerned about risk of JCPoA collapse

Paris [France], July 15 (ANI): France, Germany and the UK on Sunday released a statement outlining their "extreme concern" regarding the risk of collapse of the Iran nuclear deal which, they say, may be triggered by the United States reinstating sanctions on the Middle Eastern nation and Iran's decisi

Read More
iocl