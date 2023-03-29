Rajasthan Samgrah Kalyan Sansthan organizes event on 'Samatva' at UN office

Geneva [Switzerland], March 29 (ANI): Rajasthan Samgrah Kalyan Sansthan (RSKS India) organized an event on 'Samatva' at the United Nations Office in Geneva on March 27.

RSKS India's Chief Executive Officer Dr S N Sharma, Hansraj Singh, Manager Communications at RSKS India) and Dalit activist Rohini Ghavari were panellists at the event.





'Samatva' gave the message of gender equitable practices from top to bottom level at the United Nations and also on how environmental awareness in the schools could lead to net-zero transition.

Around 25 Social sector leaders participated in the event.

The 'Samatva' was supported in written as well as video messages by the audience. During the open discussion session, many people asked questions like in India what is the age group of the girl children who are going to school? What is the condition of Dalits in India? How do you see female literacy in India?

RSKS India informed the audience about the women empowerment and education work the organisation is doing. Two organizations looked forward towards collaborating with RSKS India in future.

It was the beginning of 'Samatva' and the entire audience expressed their interest in going forward with it. The 'Samatva' side event was applauded by the audience and the work of RSKS India at the ground level was also appreciated. (ANI)

