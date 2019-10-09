Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at Safran group facility on Wednesday
Rajnath visits Safran group facility that manufactures engines for Rafale jets

ANI | Updated: Oct 09, 2019 15:06 IST

Villaroche [France], Oct 9 (ANI): Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday paid a visit to a Safran group facility, the company which manufactures engines for Rafale fighter jets.
Safran company supplies a number of key systems and equipment for the Rafale, the "omnirole" fighter designed and built by Dassault Aviation, making a major contribution to its performance, efficiency and reliability.
Singh was also accompanied by Indian Ambassador to France, Vinay Kwatra.
On Tuesday, the minister received Guard of Honour by French Republican Guards at 'Hotel de Brienne Defense Minister,' in Paris.
He is currently on a three-day visit to France to expand the existing strategic partnership between New Delhi and Paris.
On the same day, Singh received first of the 36 French-built Rafale fighter jet.
He received the aircraft at the Rafale fighter jet handing-over ceremony at Merignac in the presence of French Minister of Armed Forces Florence Parly. Members of the top military brass of France as well as senior officials of Dassault Aviation, the makers of Rafale, were also present at the ceremony.
The Defence Minister also held a meeting with French President Emanuel Macron during which the two leaders resolved to take the relationship between the two countries to the next level.
Singh described the meeting as warm and productive and said it demonstrated the depth of India-France bilateral partnerships, "especially in the defence sector, which has significantly strengthened in recent times."
The minister will perform the Shastra Puja on the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami and fly a sortie in the Rafale fighter aircraft. (ANI)

