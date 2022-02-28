Ready for talks with representatives from Ukraine in Belarus: Putin

Moscow [Russia], February 28 (ANI): Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday (local time) had a telephone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and noted that the Russian delegation is in Gomel, Belarus, and is ready for talks with representatives from Kyiv.

This comes after Ukraine had agreed to meet with a Russian delegation in Belarus.

Earlier, Bennett proposed that Israel serve as a mediator between Russia and Ukraine during a phone call with Putin on Sunday, The Times of Israel reported citing a readout released by the Kremlin.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, who had proposed the idea of Israeli mediation to Bennett on Friday, emphasized the country's readiness for peace talks. (ANI)

