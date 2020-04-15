Regret US President's decision to order halt in funding to WHO: D-G Tedros

Geneva [Switzerland], April 15 (ANI): The World Health Organisation (WHO) has regretted the decision of US President Donald Trump to order stopping the funding to the UN's global health body.

"The United States of America has been a longstanding and generous friend to the WHO, and we hope it will continue to be so. We regret the decision of the President of the United States to order a halt in funding to the World Health Organisation," said its Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Wednesday.

"WHO is reviewing the impact on our work of any withdrawal of US funding and will work with our partners to fill any financial gaps we face and to ensure our work continues uninterrupted," he said.

The US President, who has repeatedly criticised the UN health body over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic, announced the decision on Tuesday.

Tedros pointed out that WHO is not only fighting COVID-19.

"We are also working to address polio, measles, malaria, Ebola, HIV, tuberculosis, malnutrition, cancer, diabetes, mental health, and many other diseases and conditions," he said.

The WHO has faced criticism for buying the official position of the Chinese government regarding the pandemic.

Calling for unity against a common threat, the WHO D-G said: "In due course, the WHO's performance in tackling this pandemic will be reviewed by WHO's Member States and the independent bodies that are in place to ensure transparency and accountability. This is part of the usual process put in place by our Member States."

"No doubt, areas for improvement will be identified and there will be lessons for all of us to learn. But for now, our focus - my focus - is on stopping this virus and saving lives."

Tedros informed that three vaccines have already started clinical trials.

"Three vaccines have already started clinical trials. More than 70 others are in development, and we're working with partners to accelerate the development, production and distribution of vaccines," he said. (ANI)

