Iranian oil tanker Adrian Darya (file photo)
Iranian oil tanker Adrian Darya (file photo)

Released Iranian tanker heading towards Turkey's Iskenderun

ANI | Updated: Aug 31, 2019 23:51 IST

Antakya [Turkey], Aug 31 (Sputnik/ANI): Iranian oil tanker Adrian Darya, formerly known as Grace 1, which has been recently released from Gibraltar, is now heading towards Iskenderun city in Turkey, Sputnik reported while quoting a Turkish source on Saturday.
Earlier in the day, another source told Sputnik that several Turkish vessels were approaching the vessel near Turkey's southern port of Mersin for unloading oil from it.
"The Iranian oil tanker is currently heading toward the city of Iskenderun...the Turkish tankers seem to be in their locations, their control systems are still off," the source said.
Sputnik's source could not confirm whether oil had been unloaded from the tanker to Turkish vessels, but said that "given the fact that the control systems were turned off, it is likely that the unloading took place."
According to the source, the Iranian oil tanker turned off the international control system at 3:12 a.m. (00:12 GMT), while the Turkish vessels turned off their systems overnight.
Grace 1 was captured by Gibraltar's authorities, supported by UK marines, off Gibraltar's coast on July 4 on suspicions of transporting oil to Syria in violation of EU sanctions. In mid-August, the vessel was released as Gibraltar received assurances from Iran that the tanker was not going to deliver its cargo to Syria.
The United States tried to prevent the vessel from being released after a US court ruled that the vessel, all oil on board and USD 9,95,000 in cash were subject to confiscation due to violations of a number of US laws on bank fraud and money laundering, as well as the International Emergency Economic Powers Act and a law on confiscation for terrorism-related activities.
However, the authorities of Gibraltar have rejected the United States' request to extend the detainment of the tanker, citing differences in US and European sanctions against Iran.
On Friday, the US Treasury Department said in a statement that the United States had sanctioned the tanker and its captain for transporting more than two million barrels of oil that would benefit Iran's security forces. (Sputnik/ANI)

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 23:40 IST

Over 700 people hold protests in Moscow

Moscow [Russia], Aug 31 (ANI): Around 750 people took part in an "unauthorised rally" here on Saturday as per the Russian Interior Ministry.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 23:30 IST

Article 370's revocation internal matter of India, says MQM leader

London [UK], Aug 31 (ANI): The revocation of Article 370 is an internal matter India, said Altaf Hussain, the founder of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) in an address.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 23:26 IST

Pompeo's remarks may affect future N Korea-US dialogue, says diplomat

Pyongyang [North Korea], Aug 31 (ANI): North Korea's First Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Choe Son Hui on Saturday said that the US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo's remarks on Pyongyang's "rogue behaviour" may affect the future dialogue between the two countries.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 22:43 IST

Demonstrations against UK Parliament's prorogation held in London

London [UK], Aug 31 (ANI): Scores of people in London on Saturday held protests against the UK Parliament's prorogation.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 22:17 IST

Yellow Vest protests continue in Paris for 42nd week

Paris [France], Aug 31 (ANI): Continuing their protests for the 42nd week, thousands of demonstrators gathered here on Saturday to express their displeasure with governmental policies.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 21:11 IST

Dharmendra Pradhan visits Moscow ahead of PM's EEF engagements

Moscow [Russia], Aug 31 (ANI): Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's participation in the fifth Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) as the Chief Guest, Dharmendra Pradhan, the Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Steel, held a string of official engagements here from August 29 to 30.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 20:51 IST

35 Taliban terrorists killed in clash with Afghan forces in Kunduz

Kunduz [Afghanistan], Aug 31 (ANI): At least 35 Taliban terrorists were killed by Afghan forces in the clash which took place in Kunduz on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 19:26 IST

Police fire water cannon, teargas as Hong Kong protest heats up

Hong Kong [China], Aug 31 (ANI): The police fired water cannon, teargas, and rubber bullets to dispel the crowd of protesters as they defied the police ban and marched towards police headquarters in Hong Kong's central Wan Chai for 13th consecutive weekend.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 19:22 IST

1,000 surplus employees laid off by Pak's flag carrier PIA

Karachi [Pakistan], Aug 31 (ANI): The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has laid off nearly 1,000 surplus employees in a bid to reduce its operational costs, said PIA president and Chief Executive Air Marshal Arshad Malik on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 18:30 IST

Interpol Secretary General Jurgen Stock calls on Home Minister Amit Shah

New Delhi [India], Aug 31 (ANI): International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) Secretary General Jurgen Stock on Saturday called on Home Minister Amit Shah here.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 17:39 IST

Pilot killed, child injured in aeroplane accident in Moscow

Moscow [Russia], Aug 31 (Sputnik/ANI): A two-passenger Sigma aeroplane made a hard landing on Saturday in Russia's Moscow Region, killing the pilot and injuring a 12-year-old girl, local emergency services said.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 16:20 IST

Our sister hasn't been returned, says brother of abducted Sikh girl

Lahore [Pakistan], Aug 31 (ANI): Surendra Singh, the brother of the 19-year-old Jagjit Kaur, who was allegedly abducted and forcibly converted to Islam, on Saturday said that her sister has not been returned yet.

Read More
iocl