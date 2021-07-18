Remarks by UN Special Rapporteurs on Khori Goan, Supreme Court directions 'abuse of position', says India

Geneva [Switzerland], July 18 (ANI): India on Saturday termed as "abuse of position" remarks made by a group of UN Special Rapporteurs on Khori Gaon settlement in Faridabad and on Supreme Court directions and said the country's commitment to the protection of human rights is well established.

Responding to the press release issued by a group of UN Special Rapporteurs, the Permanent Mission of India in Geneva said it was issued without waiting for a response just two days after sending a joint communication to the mission.

"It is equally unfortunate that the Special Rapporteurs have made disrespectful remarks against the Supreme Court of India. It is a worrying trend and an abuse of the position of the Special Rapporteurs which seriously damages the credibility of the institution of Special Rapporteurs," the Indian mission said.



"India hopes the Special Rapporteurs will undertake genuine efforts to understand the importance of upholding the 'rule of law' in any democratic society and should desist from undermining the same," the mission added.

The statement said India is fully aware of its international human rights obligations and has undertaken all requisite steps towards full implementation of all its human rights obligations.

"India's commitment to promotion and protection of human rights, including through its membership of the Human Rights Council, is well established," it added.

UN Special Rapporteurs on Human Rights had called upon India to urgently review its plans of razing Khori village and consider regularising the settlements so as not to leave anyone homeless.

The Supreme Court had last month refused to stay its earlier order directing the Haryana government and authorities to demolish around 10,000 residential houses constructed illegally at Khori village in the Aravallis in Faridabad district of Haryana. (ANI)

