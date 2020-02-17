Reports of Masood Azhar having gone missing raises many questions on Pakistan: Altaf Hussain

London [UK], Feb 17 (ANI): The reports of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) chief and UN-designated terrorist Masood Azhar having gone missing from so-called custody of the Pakistani Army has raised many questions on the state policy of Pakistan towards banned outfits, Muttahida Qaumi Movement's (MQM) founder Altaf Hussain has said.

In a tweet, Hussain noted that the reports of Azhar and his family having gone missing has come ahead of the beginning of the key plenary session of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) in Paris.

This week, the Paris-based global terror financing watchdog will evaluate whether Pakistan has taken sufficient steps and implemented its plan of action to fight terror financing or not. More than 800 representatives from 205 countries and jurisdictions around the world, including the IMF, UN, World Bank, and other organisations, will take part in the meeting.

In a separate tweet, Hussain expressed his concern over the visit of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to Pakistan. The MQM leader went on to ask if the UN chief would visit the provinces of Sindh, Baluchistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during his four-day visit and listen to their stories of suppression.

The MQM leader is currently under detention in London. He is barred from addressing crowds for fear of instigating them and he is bound to stay at the designated address under curfew conditions from morning to evening.

Hussain regularly makes televised addresses or telephonic speeches to his supporters, where he heavily criticises the Pakistan Army and ISI for alleged military oppression of Muhajirs. (ANI)

