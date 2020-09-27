Rescuers retrieve flight recorder of crashed Ukrainian An-26 plane

Kyiv [Ukraine], September 26 (ANI/Sputnik): Search and rescue teams have removed the black boxes from under the rubble of the An-26 Ukrainian military plane, which had crashed near the Chuhuiv town of Ukraine's eastern Kharkiv Region, the regional government said in a press release on Saturday.

The plane crashed late on Friday while performing a training flight with 27 people on board. Twenty-six people died following the crash and another one is currently in a hospital with critical injuries. An investigation has been launched into the crash.



"The head of the Kharkiv regional administration [Oleksiy Kucher] said that the flight recorders had been already retrieved from the An-26 plane, which had crashed in Chuhuiv, and would soon be decoded," the press release read.

According to the governor, it will take two to three weeks before the government can release the ID details of the victims to their family and friends.

More information might be released to the public once the authorities hold a consultation on the crash site this evening at 8 p.m. (17:00 GMT). (ANI/Sputnik)

