Researchers urge UN to address Pak's state-sponsored terrorism in S Asia

Geneva [Switzerland], Sept 18 (ANI): Researchers have called upon the UN Human Rights Council to address the menace of state-sponsored terrorism by Pakistan in South Asia.

Addressing the 42nd session of the UNHRC in Geneva, Soana Deunier, a researcher at the European Foundation for South Asian Studies, said, "I would like to address this Council's lack of adequate concern over the menace of terrorism, particularly state-sponsored terrorism by Pakistan in South Asia."

Terrorism has emerged as one of the worst forms of human rights violations in the region, but it has not received its due attention from this Council, the researcher said.

The UN Security Council has designated the Taliban, the Haqqani network, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad as terrorist entities. These groups kill thousands annually and cripple the development of South Asia, yet they continue operating with the blessing of one common benefactor - the state of Pakistan, she said.

At the session, the researcher also warned that two recent developments, including US President Donald Trump's decision to terminate years-long talks on peace reconciliation with the Taliban, and India's unilateral decision to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir may provoke dangerous misadventures from Pakistan.

Given its track record as well as the statements emanating from its top leadership, the likelihood of Pakistan perpetuating the cycle of violence in Afghanistan and Jammu and Kashmir through its terrorist proxies is very high, Deunier told the Council.

The Asia-Pacific Group and the Financial Action Task Force have already sharpened their focus on Pakistan-sponsored terrorism in South Asia.

A detailed report on the topic by the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights has become imperative in ensuring stability and security in South Asia, as well as preventing terrorism from causing further widespread human rights violations. (ANI)

