Rights group condemns Pakistan for backing brutal Chinese regime in Tibet

London [UK], September 30 (ANI): The Global Alliance for Tibet and Persecuted Minorities, a UK-based rights group condemned Pakistan and China-puppet countries for supporting China over human rights violations in Tibet, Hong Kong and Xinjiang.

Pakistan delivered the Joint Statement on behalf of a Group of 68 countries at the 51st session of the UN Human Rights Council, on September 26, 2022. China's puppet countries, led by Pakistan, deliberately portray Tibet and East Turkestan as "China's internal affairs" but this is historically inaccurate, said a statement by the Global Alliance for Tibet & Persecuted Minorities concerning Tibet, East Turkestan and Hong Kong.

Notably, Pakistan put forth the principles of the UN Charter including "respect for political independence, sovereignty and non-interference in internal affairs of states," when the Office of High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) released a report on human rights in Xinjiang.

Pakistan and other China-puppet countries must also not ignore the ongoing gross violations of human rights in Hong Kong. Like any other people in the world, the people of Hong Kong should be allowed to continue to enjoy their fundamental rights as enshrined in the UN Declaration on Human Rights and which the CCP agreed to recognise at the time of the handover from the UK in 1997, added the statement.

The CCP's expansionist aims to deny freedom of expression and belief to both Buddhist Tibet and Muslim East Turkestan while utilising its soft power to fuel infrastructure development projects in China-puppet countries including Pakistan, and at the same time seeks to annex Taiwan and gain absolute control of the South China Seas in defiance of international law.

Such double standards cannot be ignored. All member states on the UN Human Rights Council must carry out their duty and moral responsibility to defend and protect human rights violations, wherever this occurs, including in China, Tibet, East Turkestan, and Hong Kong, said the statement.

The Global Alliance for Tibet & Persecuted Minorities condemn Pakistan and other China-puppet countries as members of the UN Human Rights Council for failing to uphold the very principles of the UN Charter on Human Rights.



China must be held accountable for its gross violations of human rights in the territories it controls, and Pakistan and other China-puppet countries must stop pandering to the dictators and blindly supporting the brutal regime in China, read the statement.

Tibet, a landlocked Buddhist nation with a population of six million, and East Turkestan (Xinjiang), a peaceful Uyghur Muslim nation, were independent countries before Communist China's illegal occupation and annexation. After coming to power in 1949 Mao Tse-tung ordered the People's Liberation Army (PLA) to invade Tibet and East Turkestan on October 1st, 1949.

Tibet and East Turkestan resisted their occupation and were held only by military force. The CCP does not speak for the Tibetan or Uyghur peoples, added the statement.

Over a million Tibetans died as a direct result of Communist China's illegal occupation. In its 2022 Annual Report, the independent watchdog organisation, Freedom House reported Tibet as the least free country in the world alongside South Sudan and Syria.

Right now, nearly a million Tibetans, many as young as six, are forcefully being entered into China's colonial boarding schools with the long-term object of annihilating Tibetan identity, language, culture, history, and religion.

The Chinese authorities are collecting DNA samples of Tibetan children, some as young as three, without their parent's consent. This is a matter of great concern, and it must be stopped, added the statement.

The Uyghur Tribunal, an independent tribunal in London, made a ruling in 2021 that the Chinese State has committed genocide against the Uyghur Muslims and other minorities.

Whilst welcoming this independent ruling, governments and parliaments worldwide have condemned the Chinese State for genocide against the Uyghurs and other minorities. (ANI)

