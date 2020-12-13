Romania reports 6,333 new COVID-19 cases

Bucharest [Romania], December 13 (ANI/Xinhua): Romania reported on Saturday 6,333 new cases of COVID-19, bringing its total infections to 551,900, according to official statistics.



The country also reported 148 new deaths from the virus, and the total death toll now stands at 13,264, said the Strategic Communication Group, the official novel coronavirus communication task force.

Official statistics show the epidemic situation in the country has worsened in the past month, with a daily average of 7,800.76 new cases and 145.43 deaths reported, more than doubling the numbers in October. (ANI/Xinhua)

