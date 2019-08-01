Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (File photo)
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (File photo)

RSF slams Imran Khan over press freedom

ANI | Updated: Aug 01, 2019 14:59 IST

Paris [France], August 1 (ANI): The Reporters Without Borders (RSF or Reporters Sans Frontieres) has slammed Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan over his comment on press freedom in the country, terming it as a "joke" which tantamounted to "obscenity".
Recently, Khan was on a visit to the US and had claimed that media in his country is freer than in Britain.
"It is clear that either you are very poorly informed, in which case you should urgently replace the people around you, or you are knowingly concealing the facts, which is very serious, given your responsibilities," RSF Secretary-General Christophe Deloire said in an open letter addressed to Khan on Wednesday.
Deloire criticised Khan over the curbing of press freedom in Pakistan and urged him to take urgent steps to address its "alarming decline".
He listed some instances of media censorship in Pakistan such as 24 News, AbbTakk News and Capital TV channels being taken off air, attacks on journalists and censoring of interviews and press conferences involving Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the daughter of jailed prime minister Nawaz Sharif.
"These brazen cases of censorship, which seriously threaten journalistic independence and pluralism, are characteristic of non-democratic regimes," Deloire said.
According to the media watchdog, Pakistan is currently ranked 142nd out of 180 countries in its World Press Freedom Index.
Taking a potshot at Khan, Deloire said: "Your country has fallen three places in the past year. And the events of recent months offer no grounds for optimism about the 'new Pakistan'."
The RSF Secretary-General urged the Khan-led government to allow Pakistani journalists to exercise their profession in "complete safety and with complete independence".
"The credibility of the Pakistani state and democracy is at stake," Deloire concluded in his letter. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 15:11 IST

Bangkok: Jaishankar hold meetings with Japanese counterpart, EU diplomat

Bangkok [Thailand], Aug 1 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held talks with his Japanese counterpart Taro Kono and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini in separate meetings here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 14:19 IST

Om Birla to lead delegation in 4th South Asian Speaker's Summit...

New Delhi [India], August 1 (ANI): A parliamentary delegation led by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will visit the Maldives to participate in the 4th South Asian Speaker's Summit scheduled to be held on September 1 and 2.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 13:52 IST

Fuel prices hiked in cash-starved Pakistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 1 (ANI): The Pakistan government has hiked the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 5.15 per litre and Rs 5.65 per litre respectively, even as the country is facing a severe financial crunch.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 13:06 IST

Obama built 'cages for kids': Trump fires back at Democrats

Washington DC [USA], August 1 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Wednesday attacked the Democratic presidential candidates over his administration's treatment of the migrants, asserting that it was his predecessor Barack Obama who had constructed "cages".

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 11:33 IST

Engagement with ASEAN will remain critical element of India's...

Bangkok [Thailand], August 1 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said India sees ASEAN as a region of great importance and that engagement with these countries will continue to remain a critical element in New Delhi's Act East Policy.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 10:51 IST

Osama's son Hamza bin Laden is dead: US official

Washington DC [USA], August 1 (ANI): Hamza bin Laden, son of slain al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden, has been killed, a US official said.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 09:05 IST

Jaishankar holds talks with Thai, New Zealand counterparts in Bangkok

Bangkok [Thailand], August 1 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met his counterparts from Thailand and New Zealand respectively at the Bangkok Convention Centre on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 07:03 IST

US to extend sanctions waivers for Iran nuclear programmes: Bolton

Washington DC [USA], Aug 1 (ANI): The United States would renew its key sanction waivers for five Iranian nuclear programmes for a total of 90 days, White House National Security Advisor John Bolton said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 06:38 IST

President Kovind hails Indian diaspora in The Gambia

Banjul [The Gambia], Aug 1 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday appreciated the Indian diaspora for their hard work and for assimilating themselves well with the local Gambian community, thereby establishing a good reputation for the country in the African nation.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 05:18 IST

North Korea test-fired new rocket system under Kim's...

Pyongyang [North Korea], Aug 1 (ANI): North Korea has tested a new rocket system in launches conducted on Wednesday under leader Kim Jong-un's supervision, state media reported on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 03:24 IST

US imposes sanctions on Iranian Foreign Minister

Washington DC [USA], Aug 1 (ANI): The United States on Wednesday imposed sanction on Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif for acting on behalf of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 02:51 IST

Taliban hopeful of reaching agreement with US in upcoming talks

Washington DC [USA], Aug 1 (ANI): The Taliban has said that it is hopeful of reaching an agreement with the United States during the crucial round of peace negotiations between the two adversaries slated to be held later this week in Qatar's capital city of Doha.

Read More
iocl